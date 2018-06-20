Menu
Login
Scene on Carlyle St, Mackay
Scene on Carlyle St, Mackay Stuart Quinn
Crime

Man shot in the groin recovering but 'uncooperative'

Madura Mccormack
by
19th Jun 2018 7:23 PM | Updated: 20th Jun 2018 4:50 AM

A MAN who was shot in the groin is recovering in hospital but refusing to assist police.

The 48-year-old man was allegedly shot on Carlyle St before ending up at the door step of Mackay Base Hospital's emergency department about 3.40pm on Tuesday.

His injuries are non-life threatening and he is in a stable condition

Police were having trouble accessing the crime scene due to guard dogs and the victim is understood to be uncooperative.

Police have since released a picture of the gun they believe is linked to the crime.

Investigations are ongoing.

 

A gun police believe is linked to a shooting on Carlyle St
A gun police believe is linked to a shooting on Carlyle St Queensland Police
carlyle st mackay base hospital mackay crime mackay police shooting
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Council worker a finalist

    Council worker a finalist

    News CQUniversity student mixes outdoors with study.

    Dressing up for a cause

    Dressing up for a cause

    News Pirates in Emerald to raise money for charity

    Comet joins region's vibrant show circuit

    Comet joins region's vibrant show circuit

    News Community thrilled with 2018 Central Highlands show circuit

    Young Alex is kicking cancer's butt

    Young Alex is kicking cancer's butt

    News Local family faces the fight of a lifetime.

    Local Partners