Man shot in the groin recovering but 'uncooperative'

A MAN who was shot in the groin is recovering in hospital but refusing to assist police.

The 48-year-old man was allegedly shot on Carlyle St before ending up at the door step of Mackay Base Hospital's emergency department about 3.40pm on Tuesday.

His injuries are non-life threatening and he is in a stable condition

Police were having trouble accessing the crime scene due to guard dogs and the victim is understood to be uncooperative.

Police have since released a picture of the gun they believe is linked to the crime.

Investigations are ongoing.