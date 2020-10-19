Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has been flown to hospital with
A man has been flown to hospital with "significant" head injuries after a wooden beam reportedly fell on him at Cooroy. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
News

Man smashed in head by beam in woodworking incident

Ashley Carter
19th Oct 2020 12:12 PM | Updated: 2:38 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man in his 70s has been flown to hospital with "significant" head injuries after a wooden beam reportedly fell on him at Cooroy.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the beam reportedly fell and struck the man in the head at a Lower Mill Rd address just before 10am on Monday.

It's believed the man had been operating a piece of machinery at a recreational facility when a piece of wood he was working on came loose and struck him.

Elderly woman hit by car suffers critical injuries

Sex offender register sparks fiery debate on Coast

He suffered head and facial injuries as a result.

Paramedics treated the man at the scene before taking him to a nearby sports oval where the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter had landed.

He was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital and was in a serious condition.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

cooroy workplace incident
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        All you need to know as major parties launch campaigns

        Premium Content All you need to know as major parties launch campaigns

        Politics Labor and the LNP have launched their state election campaigns, with Annastacia Palaszczuk and Deb Frecklington spruiking their plans to create more jobs.

        Queensland election: Where to vote early in CQ

        Queensland election: Where to vote early in CQ

        Politics Your guide to voting early in Rockhampton, Keppel, Gladstone, Gregory, Callide...

        High-vis volunteer heroes recognised for service

        Premium Content High-vis volunteer heroes recognised for service

        People and Places FULL LIST: Meet the volunteers in orange protecting you and your home

        Golfer’s swing leads to brush with deadly snake

        Premium Content Golfer’s swing leads to brush with deadly snake

        Health Man bitten twice by a snake while golfing said his close call with death won’t keep...