IN COURT: David A Kabriel, 47, pleaded guilty to one count of wilful damage at Emerald Magistrates Court.
Man smashes switchboard after power outage

Kristen Booth
11th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
AN ENRAGED man took a hammer to the switchboard at a Sapphire house after the power went out.

David A Kabriel, 47, pleaded guilty to one count of wilful damage at Emerald Magistrates Court today.

He told the court he had lived in a bus on a friend’s property for about five years in Sapphire.

The court heard the property’s power went out on January 26 and, when Kabriel checked the switchboard, he lost his temper and attacked it with a hammer.

Police Prosecutor Kevin Ongheen said the damage and wet weather made the switchboard unrepairable.

Kabriel, who represented himself, said he had been dealing with many family issues since his mother died just days before the incident.

When he returned to Sapphire after seeing his family, Kabriel noticed that a 300L tank of diesel in his bus was missing about two thirds and suspected the owner of the home took it.

“I was very upset at the time and have been since my mother passed,” he said.

The court heard the power going out just pushed him over the edge and caused him to react.

Magistrate Robert Walker said the failing relationship between Kabriel and the victim was no excuse for the “appalling behaviour”.

Kabriel was fined $1000. His conviction was not recorded.

