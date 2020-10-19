Menu
Kurt Jaspers pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs and utensils.
Crime

Man smoked marijuana so he wouldn’t fight with partner

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
19th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
A GLADSTONE man smoked marijuana to calm down so he wouldn't fight with his partner. Kurt Benjamin Jaspers, 20, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to possessing dangerous drugs and utensils.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd told the court on September 15 Jaspers was intercepted as a passenger in Clinton.

He smelt of marijuana which resulted in a search where police found 1.2g of marijuana, a glass water pipe and a glass bong.

Jaspers said the items were his and he had used them just before getting in the car.

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland told the court Jaspers used the marijuana to calm himself down so he didn't fight with his partner.

Jaspers was convicted and fined $500.

