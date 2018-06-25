Menu
The unit block where the alleged stabbing occurred last night
Breaking

Man stabbed in chest at South Gladstone overnight

Andrew Thorpe
by
24th Jun 2018 7:13 AM | Updated: 25th Jun 2018 8:46 AM

UPDATE 9.49AM:

POLICE are still on the hunt  for the perpetrator with no arrests made in relation to a stabbing at a South Gladstone unit block last night.

Detectives from the Gladstone Criminal Investigation Branch arrived at the scene at about 9am this morning.

The condition of the man who was stabbed remains unknown, however more information is expected to become available shortly.

EARLIER Midnight: A 35-YEAR-OLD man has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed in the chest at a South Gladstone unit block.

Police and paramedics were called to the Toolooa St units at 11.14pm and found the man with what appeared to be two stab wounds.

The unit block where the incident occurred
He was taken to Gladstone Hospital at 11.38pm in an unknown condition, though The Observer understands his injuries are serious.

Police have established a crime scene at the unit block and are searching nearby streets for the alleged perpetrator.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.

 

Police are searching streets in South Gladstone after a man was stabbed at a unit complex.
Gladstone Observer

