Paramedics attended the scene and took the man to hospital.
Man stabbed ‘on bus’ in Fortitude Valley

by Cormac Pearson
9th Nov 2020 6:46 PM
A man has been taken to hospital after allegedly being stabbed in the chest on a council bus in Fortitude Valley Monday evening.

Police said at around 5.20pm a person was 'wounded' on the corner of Robertson and Brunswick Street.

Police responded to the stabbing incident at 520pm Monday. Picture: Stock photo of council bus. AAP Image/Josh Woning
The man was taken to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition with a chest wound.

High Acuity response was on board.

Police investigations into the incident are ongoing.

The incident closed the left lane travelling southeast on Brunswick Street which caused delays but was open by 6.10pm.

