Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has been left in a serious condition after being stabbed on a street this morning.
A man has been left in a serious condition after being stabbed on a street this morning.
Crime

Man stabbed on busy street

by Brianna Morris-Grant
16th Jul 2020 3:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been left in a serious condition after being stabbed on a Surfers Paradise street early Thursday morning.

Emergency services were called after a man in his 30s was found near a service station at the corner of Monaco St and the Gold Coast Hwy.

Critical Care Paramedics and the High Acuity Response Unit were also on scene.

The man was taken in a serious but stable condition to Gold Coast University Hospital with a stab wound to the abdomen.

Investigations are continuing.

Originally published as Man stabbed on Surfers Paradise street

crime police violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WARNING: CQ town highest risk area for severe house fires

        premium_icon WARNING: CQ town highest risk area for severe house fires

        News QFES has warned residents in an effort to reduce the number of incidents.

        CQ creatives respond to the regions toughest times

        premium_icon CQ creatives respond to the regions toughest times

        News The month long program is expected to create new opportunities for artists across...

        Four vital groups share $272,000 in drought funds

        premium_icon Four vital groups share $272,000 in drought funds

        Community The funding support areas hardest hit during drought across Central Queensland and...

        WATCH: Work starts on Adani’s open cut mine

        premium_icon WATCH: Work starts on Adani’s open cut mine

        News The mine is on track to export first coal in 2021.