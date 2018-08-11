Menu
Breaking

Man steals plane and crashes after chase with fighter planes

by Candace Sutton
11th Aug 2018 2:53 PM | Updated: 3:28 PM

A man has reportedly stolen an Air Q400 plane from Seattle's international airport on a dramatic unauthorised flight chased by fighter planes before crashing on a nearby island, reports say.

The stolen aircraft from Alaska Airlines sister carrier Horizon is believed to have crashed on Ketron Island near Seattle.

Some reports are saying the plane thief was a mechanic for the airline who joked with traffic controllers during the short flight as F15s chased him that he was going to jail.

Alaska Airlines has confirmed the crash tweeted, "We've confirmed a Horizon Air Q400 that had an unauthorized takeoff from SeaTac around 8pm has gone down near Ketron Island in Pierce County, WA.

"We're working to confirm who was on board, we believe there were no guests or crew on board other than the person operating the plane."

After the stolen Air Q400 took off without authorisation from Seattle's SeaTac airportit went into lock down with all flights halted.

Airways Amagazine Aviation Beat correspondent Benjamin Bearup tweeted alleged air traffic control audio of the rogue pilot talking with traffic controllers.

In the audio a man can be heard saying, "I think I am going to try to do a barrel roll and if that goes good then I am going to go nose down and call it a night."

Horizon has approximately 4000 employees and serves more than 45 cities in Alaska, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Canada.


Local radio reports are saying firefighting helicopters have been dispatched to Ketron Island where a small fire is currently burning after the stolen Q400 crashed on the south end.

There were no reports advising as to whether the aircraft may have been shot down.

SeaTac Airport is in lock down with all flights halted.

There were no reports advising as to whether the aircraft may have been shot down.

 

US television images of the stolen Air Q400 from Sea Taxc alight after crashing. Picture: @KING5Seattle.Source:Supplied
US television images of the stolen Air Q400 from Sea Taxc alight after crashing. Picture: @KING5Seattle.Source:Supplied

 

Local air radio was saying firefighting helicopters have been dispatched to Ketron Island where a small fire is currently burning after the stolen Q400 crashed on the south end.

