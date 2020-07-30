Menu
Kody Mark Brooker pleaded guilty to possessing a pipe that had been used and driving with a relevant drug in his saliva at Moranbah Magistrates Court on July 30, 2020. Photo: Facebook
Crime

Man stored meth pipe in sock hidden in pant pocket

Kristen Booth
30th Jul 2020 2:00 PM
A MAN produced a sock from his pant pocket which contained a pipe used to smoke meth.

About 8.25pm on April 26, a blue Ford sedan was intercepted by police on Utah Drive, Moranbah, as part of a random breath test campaign, Police Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Cramp told Moranbah Magistrates Court today.

The driver, Kody Mark Brooker, 23, returned a positive drug test which later identified the presence of methylamphetamine in his saliva, Sgt Cramp said.

Police saw clip seal bags scattered on the back seat of the vehicle which led them to conduct a further search, the court heard.

When questioned, Brooker produced a sock from his front right pant pocket containing a pipe, which he told police was used to smoke meth.

Brooker, a mine site cleaner, pleaded guilty at Moranbah Magistrates Court today to possessing a pipe that had been used and driving with a relevant drug in his saliva.

He was fined $500 and disqualified for driving for one month. The conviction was recorded.

crimes drug offence charge kody mark brooker moranbah crime moranbah magistrates court traffic offence
Central Queensland News

