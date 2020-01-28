Man loses licence after drink-drive charge in Moranbah

Police allege the Auchenflower driver, 41, had a 0.099% blood alcohol content.

Police allege the Auchenflower driver, 41, had a 0.099% blood alcohol content.

MORANBAH police intercepted a Brisbane man drink-driving on the eve of the Australia Day long weekend.

Police allege the Auchenflower driver, 41, had a 0.099% blood alcohol content after he was intercepted at 11.46am on Friday at a static roadside breath testing site on Moranbah Access Road, Moranbah.

The man will appear at Moranbah Magistrates Court on March 4, charged with driving while under the influence of liquor.

The man's licence was also immediately suspended.