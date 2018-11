The man was suffering a stab wound to the forearm. File pic.

The man was suffering a stab wound to the forearm. File pic. Matthew Deans

A MAN has been transported to hospital after an incident on Water St this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said paramedics responded to the call just before 6pm.

The spokesman said the male patient was treated for injuries and had been transported to the Toowoomba Hospital after sustaining "a stab wound to the forearm".

A Queensland Police spokesman said officers were also responding to the incident.