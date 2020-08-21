Menu
Police have been called to an assault at a truck-stop in North Rockhampton on Friday morning.
News

UPDATE: Man hospitalised after servo truckstop assault

Darryn Nufer
kaitlyn smith
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
21st Aug 2020 10:08 AM | Updated: 11:39 AM
UPDATE, 11.30am: A 45-year-old man has this morning been hospitalised after he was allegedly assaulted at a North Rockhampton service station. 

It is understood the physical altercation occurred at 10.03am at Caltex on Yaamba Rd, Norman Gardens. 

The man suffered significant head injuries, including bleeding from the ear.

He was transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital just after 10.30am in a stable condition.

INITIAL, 10.30am: A man has allegedly been seriously assaulted at a service station truckstop in North Rockhampton.

Shortly after 10am today, police and paramedics were called to a Caltex service station on Yaamba Rd, where a man has sustained a head injury.

Initial reports were the man was "significantly injured" during an assault which occurred in a truck lounge, and had blood coming from an ear.

The offender has reportedly fled the scene.

More to come.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

