A man has suffered a horror leg injury from a saw in a workplace incident.
News

Man suffers horror saw injury at workplace

by KEAGAN ELDER
14th Aug 2020 3:10 PM
A man has suffered a horror leg injury from a saw in a workplace incident.

Paramedics were called to the incident at a business on Southwood Rd, Stuart shortly before 10am on Friday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the injured man, aged in his 30s, was taken to Townsville University Hospital in a serious condition.

It is the latest in a string of workplace-related incidents which have occurred around North Queensland this week.

Earlier today, a man was rushed to hospital in serious condition after falling from a truck at Garbutt.

On Thursday, a person was rushed to hospital after fuel ignited and caused them serious burns. The patient suffered burns to their chest, arms and face.

On Wednesday a man suffered serious injuries after falling off earthmoving equipment. The man was flown to Townsville University Hospital by the rescue helicopter. Workplace Health and Safety Queensland Inspectors were investigating.

Originally published as Man suffers horror saw injury at workplace

