Man suffers internal injuries in late-night rollover

RACQ Capricorn Rescue was called to a single vehicle rollover on the Dawson Hwy on Saturday evening at Springsure, 140km west of Rockhampton.

The driver, a male in his early 40s, was the sole occupant involved in the incident which occurred around 10.30pm.

QAS initially responded, however, later met flight crews to airlift the patient to hospital.

The man was then assessed on scene by both a critical care paramedic and doctor.

He reportedly suffered suspected lower limb and possible internal injuries.

RACQ spokesperson confirmed the man was transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital.

He is currently listed in a stable condition.