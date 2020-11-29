Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Man suffers serious injuries in jet ski incident

by Brianna Morris-Grant
29th Nov 2020 11:55 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN is in a serious condition after a jet ski incident in Jacobs Well.

Paramedics were called to the scene around 9.30am after reports of an incident involving a jet ski and nearby mangroves.

Queensland Ambulance have shared photos after a man was seriously injured in a jet ski incident in Jacobs Well. Photo: Twitter
Queensland Ambulance have shared photos after a man was seriously injured in a jet ski incident in Jacobs Well. Photo: Twitter

The man in his 50s was picked up by Volunteer Marine Rescue Jacobs Well.

He is in a serious condition and has suffered a "serious abdominal injury" according to Queensland Ambulance Services.

He has been taken to Gold Coast University Hospital with the High Acuity Response Unit.

The High Acuity Response Unit were also on scene.

 

brianna.morris-grant@news.com.au

 

 

 

Originally published as Man suffers serious injuries in jet ski incident

More photos shared by QAS. Photo: Twitter
More photos shared by QAS. Photo: Twitter
editors picks jet skis

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How ‘abnormally’ hot it’s going to get today

        How ‘abnormally’ hot it’s going to get today

        Weather An “abnormal” heatwave, expected to be the most intense in a decade, continues to do damage in four states and will peak this weekend.

        The ‘unsuitable’ people being given gun licences

        Premium Content The ‘unsuitable’ people being given gun licences

        News Even a murderer who shot their victim can obtain a gun licence

        Surf Lakes reveal plans to open to the public

        Premium Content Surf Lakes reveal plans to open to the public

        News The Capricorn Coast could become a must-visit tourist destination if plans to open...

        $32k raised for family of Moranbah crash victim

        Premium Content $32k raised for family of Moranbah crash victim

        News An outpouring of support will assist the family financially through the “difficult...