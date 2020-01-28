Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service.
Queensland Ambulance Service.
News

Man taken to hospital after car crash out west

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
28th Jan 2020 7:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is in hospital after a single vehicle crash that blocked a busy Central Queensland highway last night.

At about 9.30pm, paramedics were called to reports of a single vehicle crash on the Capricorn Highway, at Blackwater.

Lanes were blocked for more than an hour while the vehicle was being removed from the highway.

A man in his 30s was treated on scene but suffered no apparent injuries.

He was transported to Blackwater Hospital in a stable condition.

blackwater capricorn highway queensland ambulance service single vehicle crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SES in dire straits as volunteer numbers dwindle

        premium_icon SES in dire straits as volunteer numbers dwindle

        News Road crash rescue unit unable to operate due to volunteer shortage.

        Central West rain brings CQ rivers back to life

        premium_icon Central West rain brings CQ rivers back to life

        Weather Rivers are flowing and dams are rising after heavy weekend falls.

        The school zones police will be targeting

        premium_icon The school zones police will be targeting

        News Police will be out in force as students return to class.

        NAMED: Community members recognised at award ceremony

        NAMED: Community members recognised at award ceremony

        News Close to 50 people, groups and businesses were recognised at Australia Day...