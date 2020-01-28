Man taken to hospital after car crash out west

A MAN is in hospital after a single vehicle crash that blocked a busy Central Queensland highway last night.

At about 9.30pm, paramedics were called to reports of a single vehicle crash on the Capricorn Highway, at Blackwater.

Lanes were blocked for more than an hour while the vehicle was being removed from the highway.

A man in his 30s was treated on scene but suffered no apparent injuries.

He was transported to Blackwater Hospital in a stable condition.