Man crashes $461,000 Ferrari 488 GTB hours after delivery

The version of the car that was crashed.

The version of the car that was crashed.

JUST hours after having a $461,000 Ferrari 488 GTB delivered, a man crashed the luxury ride into a tree after losing control.

The car, purchased by international soccer star Lewis Grabban, was being driven by his brother-in-law at the time of the crash, which caused $A171,465 worth of damage.

As Grabban wasn't due to be at home that day he had arranged that his wife's brother, Michael O'Donnell would be there to "take receipt" of the flashy motor.

O'Donnell and his friend Gokan Kiziloz, 26, then started the engine and posed for photos and video clips of the sports car, reports The Sun.

They then decided to take it for a drive, St Albans crown court heard.

Prosecutor Peter Shaw said because O'Donnell had injured his wrist the day before, Kiziloz would drive and O'Donnell would sit in the front passenger seat of the car.

Aston Villa striker Lewis Grabban had just had his brand new Ferrari delivered. Picture: South Beds News Agency.

Despite the fact he wasn't insured to drive such a high powered vehicle, he told O'Donnell he had driven a Porsche in the past and would be able to handle it.

Recorder Leslie Cuthbert, was told that having driven along local roads, they decided to turn around and head back to the home of Grabban and his wife Catherine.

As they were returning Kiziloz "put his foot down slightly" and lost control as the back end swerved and the Ferrari crashed into a tree.

Both pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking.

Kiziloz also admitted driving with no insurance.

The repairs were said to total more than $171,000. Picture: South Beds News Agency

Shaw said the pair climbed out of the wrecked car dazed and shocked and O'Donnell phoned his sister Catherine to tell her what had happened.

At first she thought he was joking, but when he returned to the house on foot and she saw a cut to his face, she realised he was telling the truth.

He then returned to the scene of the crash and, with Kiziloz, waited until the police and ambulances arrived.

The car was later shipped to the Ferrari factory in Italy for repairs which is expected to be in the region of $A171,465.

Both were given a 12 month community order and O'Donnell was ordered to carry out 225 hours of unpaid work and Kiziloz was told he must perform 24 hours of unpaid work.

Both were disqualified from driving for 12 months.

This story first appeared on The Sun and has been published with permission.