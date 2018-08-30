Man tasered at hospital

MAN ARRESTED: Roma Hospital went into lock down on Sunday evening and a Roma man has been remanded.

THE Roma Hospital was forced into lock down on Sunday after a patient turned violent.

Senior Sergeant Duane Frank described the incident as "extremely violent".

It is reported that a 54-year-old Roma man was admitted to the Roma Hospital emergency department on Sunday, August 26 for medical reasons. Just before 12am, police received a call for urgent assistance after the patient suffered an "episode" believed to be brought on by alcohol and/or drugs and sent the hospital into lock down.

The man appeared in court on Monday and has been remanded in custody to reappear at the Roma Court on September 19.

He is facing a number of serious charges including seven counts of serious assault, one count of common assault, four counts of deprivation of liberty and one count of wilful damage.

It is reported police arrived at the hospital and the man presented himself behind the locked doors.

Senior Sgt Frank said police tried to negotiate with him, before kicking in the glass front doors and chasing the offender to the emergency and accident area.

"The man has closed an internal door and was challenging police. Police have then forced through that door and tasered him," Senior Sgt Frank said.