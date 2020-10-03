Man threatened to pay someone to “smack” partner

The court heard the man threatened to pay someone $500 to go and “smack” his partner.

A MAN has been ordered to complete six months of parole after he threatened to pay someone to harm his partner.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court this week to 16 offences which included three aggravated domestic violence order breaches.

He appeared in court by videolink from the Maryborough Correctional Centre.

The court heard on one of the occasions the man told the aggrieved he would "pay someone $500 to smack her".

He also sent her abusive text messages which escalated with him telling the aggrieved she was cruel and demanding in a derogatory manner that she answer her phone.

On multiple occasions the man was also found with marijuana and ice.

He was also found with a knife which he told police he used for self defence while sleeping in his car.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen submitted the domestic violence offences were the most serious of the charges.

Sgt Klaassen said the offending happened while the man was on probation and no physical violence was involved.

The man's lawyer Matt Messenger told the court his client had a very good work history and also had the support of his family.

The court heard the man had no entries on his criminal history until he was 30 years old.

Mr Messenger said the man's family were helping his client use the "right channels" to be able to have time with his children.

When summarising the offending before sentencing Magistrate Andrew Moloney said he was "very much watering down" what was actually said in the text messages.

He described the man's language in the messages as "strong and disgraceful".

Mr Moloney took into account the man's plea of guilty and that he made full admissions to police.

He said the man had contravened domestic violence orders six times before.

"Your conduct showed that you definitely had no insight, everything that I read was about you - nothing about your children, nothing about your partner," he said.

"I suspect that was because you were using drugs at the time."

The man was sentenced to six months imprisonment with two three month jail terms to be served concurrently.

He was also resentenced for breaching probation to three months imprisonment to also be served concurrently.

The man was given an immediate parole release with 37 days pre-sentence custody declared as time already served.