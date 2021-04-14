Man threatened to stab child in ice-fuelled rage

A horrific domestic violence offender appeared via video-link in Gladstone District Court and pleaded guilty to three charges including choking in a domestic setting. Generic photo.

A horrific domestic violence offender appeared via video-link in Gladstone District Court and pleaded guilty to three charges including choking in a domestic setting. Generic photo.

A man who could not remember committing horrific domestic violence offences against his partner due to heavy meth use, appeared in Gladstone District Court on Tuesday.

The man, 23, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to choking in a domestic setting, common assault and possessing a dangerous drug.

The man appeared via video-link from the Capricornia Correctional Centre as Prosecutor Evan O’Hanlon-Rose read the facts of his case.

A domestic violence order between the defendant and the aggrieved did not exist at the time of his offending, however, does now.

One evening the defendant and the aggrieved were laying in bed together when the defendant asked the complainant to lean her head back over the edge of the mattress.

The defendant moved behind her and, sensing danger, the complainant moved her hands to her throat.

The defendant then placed his right hand around the defendant’s hands and neck and choked her for approximately ten seconds.

The court heard the complainant immediately felt pain to her chest and a shortness of breath so severe she began to see black dots.

She managed to wrestle free and scream so the defendant stopped.

The defendant later told a guest he had done it because the complainant was not listening to him.

After the incident, the victim asked the defendant to call her an ambulance as she could not breathe, to which the defendant grabbed her by the shoulders and shook her.

The next day, another argument erupted between the pair over access to their children.

During the argument the defendant grabbed a mobile phone in the complainant’s hand and smashed it on the floor.

Then he picked up a cup and started chasing her around their car.

The defendant’s pursuit of the complainant happened while she was carrying her three-year-old child.

The defendant then picked up a pole but put it down when the complainant asked him to.

His torment was not finished there, however, as he went and picked up a box cutter and told the child to “Come here so I can stab you.”

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

The child ran to the complainant and the defendant followed, before he dropped the box cutter.

The court heard later that night the defendant told the complainant he was going to kill her and the kids - she promptly arranged to stay somewhere else for the night.

The defendant was subsequently taken into police custody for other matters and was found with 0.6 grams of cannabis in his pocket.

Defence lawyer Scott Moon said his client had started smoking methamphetamine when he left high school and at his worst was smoking a “ball” (3.5 grams) a week.

“My client has no memory of the event through use of methamphetamine,” Mr Moon said.

Judge Jeff Clarke said the defendant was a young man who possessed a worrying criminal history for someone of his age.

“It is incredibly concerning that you would conduct yourself in such a way,” he said.

Judge Clarke convicted and sentenced the defendant to two years’ imprisonment for the choking charge, a year for common assault and convicted and not further punished for the drug possession with convictions recorded.

Some 209 days of pre-sentence custody was declared as time already served and the defendant’s parole release date was set to May 17, 2021.

More Gladstone District Court stories:

– Horrific domestic violence offender released from prison

– Violent home invader jailed after brutal Gladstone assault

– ‘I crave silence’: Stalker sentenced in District Court