Wayne Oliver Bell pleaded guilty at Emerald Magistrates Court on October 13 to one count of attempted stealing. Photo: file
News

Man threw product over fence of store in attempted theft

Kristen Booth
13th Oct 2020 6:00 PM
A 63-YEAR-old man fled a local hardware store in embarrassment after attempting to steal a knife sharpener.

Emerald Magistrates Court heard Wayne Oliver Bell, 63, called the Emerald Mitre 10 store about 12.30pm on July 16 asking if they sold knife sharpeners, which a staff member said they did.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kevin Ongheen said Bell entered the store about 1.10pm on the same day, went to the homeware section and grabbed an electric knife sharpener which retails for about $200.

Bell then walked around the store to the outdoor garden centre and threw the knife sharpener over the fence before leaving the store.

He was in clear view of staff when he threw the product, the court heard.

Bell pleaded guilty at Emerald Magistrates Court on October 13 to one count of attempted stealing.

Solicitor Roland Pianta said his client was extremely embarrassed and was out of character.

“He went straight home out of embarrassment and hasn’t been back [to the store] since,” he said.

Mr Pianta said Bell couldn’t explain why he did what he did and had no intentions of collecting the sharpener after he threw it.

Magistrate Robert Walker said the situation was one that was difficult to rationalise, especially since Bell had led a blameless life.

“I have no idea why I even did it,” Bell said.

Bell was ordered to a six month good behaviour bond. The conviction was not recorded.

