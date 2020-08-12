Menu
A man will be extradited from interstate to Darwin to face historical child sex offences.
Crime

Man to be extradited over historical child sex abuse charges

by Sarah Matthews
12th Aug 2020 4:20 PM
A QUEENSLAND man will be extradited to Darwin to face historical child sex offences.

The 46-year-old man was arrested by detectives from the Townsville Child Protection and Investigation Unit at his home address for offending that allegedly occurred in Darwin between 2006 and 2009.

Northern Territory detectives from the Sex Crimes Unit travelled from Darwin to Townsville on the same day.

The man was remanded in custody on Tuesday by the Townsville Magistrates Court.

Sex Crimes Unit detectives will escort the man to Darwin later this afternoon.

He will appear in the Darwin Local Court on Thursday.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

 

sarah.matthews@news.com.au

 

 

