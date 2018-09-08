Menu
News

Man injured after motorbike crashes into tree

Ashley Carter
by
7th Sep 2018 12:03 PM

A MAN in his 40s has suffered injuries after his motorbike crashed into a tree this morning at Landsborough.

A Queensland ambulance spokesman said paramedics were called to Tunnel Ridge Rd to a single-motorbike crash about 11.45am.

It was reported by the 000 caller that the man was trapped against the tree.

Paramedics treated the man with shoulder and leg injured at the scene. He was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

No delays were expected in the area.

landsborough motorbike crash paramedics
