SERIOUS CONDITION: The 25 year-old man was flown to hospital after paramedics worked to stabilise his injuries.
News

Man airlifted to hospital after serious crash

Georgie Hewson
11th Mar 2020 7:20 AM
A 25-year-old man was airlifted to a Brisbane hospital in a serious condition after his car rolled several times before landing in a rural property on Freestone Rd at Sladevale last night.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a vehicle which ended up through a fence at 10.43pm.

Police, fire and paramedics worked to free the man who was heavily entrapped in the vehicle.

RACQ LifeFlight worked to stabilise the man before he was flown to the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

His vehicle was completely written-off.

Forensic Crash specialists are still investigating the incident.

