Queensland Ambulance Service attended the scene. Picture: Matthew Deans
News

Man uninjured after car crashes into tree in CQ

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
20th Nov 2020 7:30 AM
A MAN has escaped a crash uninjured after his vehicle collided with a tree in Middlemount late last night.

Emergency services were called to reports of a single-vehicle crash on James Randell Dr about 11.20pm.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and Queensland Ambulance Service were on scene.

Paramedics treated one man for minor injuries, who did not require hospitalisation.

Police will be attending the scene later today to conduct investigations.

car crash into tree middlemount crash single-vehicle crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

