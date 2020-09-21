Menu
Crime

Man used doctor’s pad and stolen IDs to buy oxycodone

Geoff Egan
by and Geoff Egan
21st Sep 2020 8:09 AM
A north Brisbane man used fake names and Medicare details on a doctor's pad he acquired in order to buy prescription drugs to fuel his oxycodone addiction.

Tyson Blaine Grose pleaded guilty at Pine Rivers Magistrates Court to 26 charges including fraud and identity theft.

The court heard over a six-month period between 27 January 2020 and 17 June 2020, Grose obtained a doctor's prescription paper and used it to falsely prescribe himself the pain killer oxycodone.

Tyson Blaine Grose pleaded guilty at Pine Rivers Magistrates Court to 26 charges.
The court heard he printed the scripts using Microsoft Word.

After a period of time Grose began to believe his name had been flagged in the pharmacist's system and he began to write the scripts using the names of Medicare details of two other people.

He used the false scripts at eight different chemists.

The court heard he had previously been sentenced for almost identical charges in the past and had been through rehab but relapsed and began using again.

Since being charged he has undergone a detox program of his own volition and has recently relocated to Townsville with his partner where he has engaged medical support networks.

Grose was placed on probation for 18 months.

