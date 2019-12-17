Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Rhys Lewis Miller pleaded guilty to possessing testosterone at Blackwater Magistrates Court on December 13.
Rhys Lewis Miller pleaded guilty to possessing testosterone at Blackwater Magistrates Court on December 13.
News

Man used performance enhancing drugs for his ‘lifestyle’

Kristen Booth
17th Dec 2019 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 27-YEAR-old man, who competes in body building competitions, has pleaded guilty to possessing a testosterone drug without a prescription.

On November 27, police attended a Theodore address with a search warrant looking for cannabis.

Instead, they located a used syringe containing testosterone and another syringe in a vehicle with 3mL of the drug.

Rhys Lewis Miller pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs at Blackwater Magistrates Court on Friday (December 13).

The court heard the use of the drug was a “lifestyle choice” and was used as a performance for body building competitions.

Magistrate Robert Walker told the court that Miller had a history of possessing dangerous drugs and said using testosterone under any circumstances was ill advised, particularly with no prescription.

Miller was fined $750 and a conviction was recorded.

blackwater magistrates court court crimes
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: More than 60 people to face Emerald court today

        premium_icon NAMED: More than 60 people to face Emerald court today

        News More than 60 people are expected to appear in court today.

        Student excels through trying time

        premium_icon Student excels through trying time

        News Central Queensland students thrilled with OP results.

        Olympic bid leaving a legacy

        premium_icon Olympic bid leaving a legacy

        News Just as London and Rio forged long-term travel legacies in the years since their...

        Emerald Ag College demise explained: How did we get here?

        premium_icon Emerald Ag College demise explained: How did we get here?

        News Why did it close and what will happen to the facilities?