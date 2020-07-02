Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
“THEY’VE TAKEN OVER”: The Gladfield man said he was felt the air rifle was the best option to defend his property against a flock of mynah birds. Picture: file
“THEY’VE TAKEN OVER”: The Gladfield man said he was felt the air rifle was the best option to defend his property against a flock of mynah birds. Picture: file
News

Man uses illegal air rifle to ‘eradicate’ invasive birds

Jessica Paul
1st Jul 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GLADFIELD man nabbed with an unlicensed air rifle said he used the weapon to "eradicate" invasive birds from his property.

On March 26, police officers were at Mark Dean Mavin's home when they noticed the rifle leaning against the kitchen wall.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said the 72-year-old said he bought the gun and ammunition from an unnamed friend.

Mavin, who represented himself, told the court he'd bought it more than 20 years to "sort out" the flock of Indian mynahs that had chased native birds away from his property.

Mavin pleaded guilty to the unlawful possession of a weapon.

He was placed on a three-month good behaviour bond and his conviction was not recorded.

court crime weapons act
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Union claims miners ‘not consulted’ over automation plan

        premium_icon Union claims miners ‘not consulted’ over automation plan

        Employment AUTOMATION: BMA has strongly denied the union’s claims.

        Budget commits to boosting the regions tourism

        premium_icon Budget commits to boosting the regions tourism

        News Barcaldine Regional Council hands down the 2020-21 budget.

        REVEALED: Council budget includes rates increase

        premium_icon REVEALED: Council budget includes rates increase

        News Central Highlands Regional Council has announced its 2020-2021 budget.

        Mining giant offers $5000 in community grants

        premium_icon Mining giant offers $5000 in community grants

        Community Moranbah and surrounds, here’s how you can apply