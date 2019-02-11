Why I bedded cheating football star

Manchester United star Anthony Martial reportedly bedded a model in a budget hotel while his girlfriend was eight months pregnant.

The $137,000-a-week star allegedly romped with Malika Semichi in a $125-a-night two star hotel in Paris a week after the pair met in a nightclub.

The claims come just months after the model revealed to The Sun the steamy messages sent by the football ace while girlfriend Melanie Da Cruz was heavily pregnant with their son Swan.

The baby boy was born later that month - just weeks after the alleged fling in Paris in July.

Model Malika, 20, told the Daily Star she was "surprised" at the hotel Martial picked as it was "rundown and cheap" but she presumed he didn't want anyone to see them together because of his girlfriend.

It's claimed that in June last year, shortly after France manager Didier Deschamps stunned fans by leaving him out of the 2018 World Cup squad, the pair swapped contact details after meeting in Hobo nightclub in Paris.

The model said it "started off pretty friendly" before getting personal. "I knew he had a girlfriend, but he kept telling me they weren't having sex because she was pregnant," she said.

"He kept referring to me as his second girlfriend. He made me feel special."

She told the paper the pair decided to meet at the Hotel De Midi near the Gare de Lyon train station on July 3 last year.

"It was over pretty quickly," the model said. "I was surprised because he seemed really in shape."

She says that while the pair continued to chat for several months after the alleged romp, Malika called time on the relationship as she "didn't want to get hurt".

"I really cared for him. It felt special. But in the end it was clear he was just using me... I didn't want to pursue a relationship with someone who was already in one and I didn't want to get hurt."

Previously, The Sun revealed how Martial sent sex texts to the model behind his pregnant girlfriend's back.

"In one of the messages he asked me for a threesome but I wouldn't do that. He was pestering me for a meet-up," Malika said.

"He said I'd have to come and see him in Manchester so no one would see us. He was so scared of his girlfriend finding out.

"I entertained it for a bit because I'd liked him so much. But I knew how wrong it was. He had a three-month-old baby at home.

"If the circumstances were different I definitely would have pursued a relationship with him. As it stands, I think he should be ashamed of himself."

This article was originally published by The Sun and reproduced with permission