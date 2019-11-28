Menu
A man has fallen into Lake Wyaralong and failed to resurface.
Man vanishes after falling into lake

by Elise Williams
28th Nov 2019 12:11 PM
EMERGENCY services are on the scene at a remote location in the Scenic Rim region with reports a man has fallen into the water.

Police and paramedics were called to Lake Wyaralong in Bromelton around 10.30am after a man fell into the water and failed to resurface.

Paramedics remain on standby, however confirmed they do not yet have a patient.

A Queensland Police spokesman said he was aware police were on scene, but didn't have any further details on the incident at this time.

Seqwater announced at 11.48am that "Lake Wyaralong is closed to all water-based activities until further notice".

"To facilitate closures, we will be locking the Boonah-Beaudesert Road access gate," the statement read.

"We will re-open access to the lake as soon as possible.

"Please observe staff and signage on site."

