Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 24-year-old pleaded guilty to contravene a requirement of community-based order.
A 24-year-old pleaded guilty to contravene a requirement of community-based order.
Crime

Man walks to Melbourne instead of probation office

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
20th May 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 8:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE man was walking to Melbourne when he should have been reporting to probation, a court has heard.

Jye Phillip Mare, 24, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to contravene a requirement of community-based order.

The court heard Mare had not been in touch with probation since September last year.

Defence lawyer Bianca Hight said at the time of failing to report, her client was in a bad situation where he had lost his licence, his job and was homeless, and didn't know where to go to receive help.

Mare told the court he had been couch surfing, lost his Centrelink allowance and at some points was eating food out of bins.

He said he was having mental health issues and started walking towards Melbourne. He made it most of the way to Sydney on foot, and eventually ended up in Melbourne.

"I've gone downhill," Mare said.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey revoked the probation order and re-sentenced him for three separate demerit-point disqualified driving charges to one-month imprisonment, wholly suspended for 12 months.

A conviction was not recorded for the contravention charge.

More Stories

Show More
crime gladstonecourt gladstone magistrates court offbeat
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Girls gain confidence through weekly online meeting

        premium_icon Girls gain confidence through weekly online meeting

        News ‘As an only child it’s been one of the only ways she’s been able to connect with her friendship group’

        Mum ‘shaking with excitement’ after sinking hole-in-one

        premium_icon Mum ‘shaking with excitement’ after sinking hole-in-one

        News She has now joined her son and late husband in getting a hole-in-one, all on the...

        Op shop closes its doors for good

        premium_icon Op shop closes its doors for good

        News ‘We want to pause and see what other ways we can give back to the community’

        MP: Mining fund must be spent on Bowen Basin roads

        premium_icon MP: Mining fund must be spent on Bowen Basin roads

        Politics With many roads ‘little more than goat tracks’ Dale Last says it’s time for our...