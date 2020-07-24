Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Man who lost family in fire finds friend dead

Carlie Walker
24th Jul 2020 3:30 AM | Updated: 4:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE tragedies faced by a Granville man were taken into account when he was sentenced for drug offences in Maryborough Magistrates Court.

The man, 51, pleaded guilty to possessing utensils and possessing dangerous drugs when he appeared in court on Tuesday.

The court heard the man, who the Chronicle has chosen not to name, suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and had mobility issues.

Last year he found a friend lying in a pool of blood after he went to check on him at his Granville unit.

The friend had allegedly been killed by another person.

Before that, the court heard in 2010 the man had lost his wife and children in a house fire.

Community Newsletter SignUp

On March 10, police executed a raid at his home and found 71 grams of marijuana.

A grinder and scales were also found.

The court heard the man had dated criminal history.

Duty lawyer Morgan Harris told the court his client had used the marijuana to self-medicate after taking pharmaceutical drugs that gave him suicidal thoughts.

No convictions were recorded and he was fined $350.

Those in need of support can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

More Stories

editors picks fccourt fccrime granville maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        State staring in face of $100b debt

        premium_icon State staring in face of $100b debt

        News Queensland’s debt will sail past $100 billion by next year as revenues collapse and the Budget heads for a $8.4 billion deficit this year.

        Volunteer army wakes up after three-year hibernation

        premium_icon Volunteer army wakes up after three-year hibernation

        Rural The coastal town was left without State Emergency Service group for three years...

        Council publicly opposes CQ Health housing decision

        premium_icon Council publicly opposes CQ Health housing decision

        Health Mayor Kerry Hayes said the timing of the announcement “defies logic”.

        UPDATE: Southwest highway now open after truck rollover

        premium_icon UPDATE: Southwest highway now open after truck rollover

        News Emergency services are still at the scene of a truck rollover.