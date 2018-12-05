Menu
Login
News

Man fighting for life after Burra house fire

5th Dec 2018 7:03 AM

A 33-year-old man has sustained burns to 90 per cent of his body after a house fire in the historic Mid-North town of Burra overnight.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a house on fire on McBride Stock Rd just after midnight on Wednesday.

The man at the property was airlifted to the Royal Adelaide Hospital where he remains in a life-threatening condition.

Fire cause investigators will examine the scene this morning.

The house was completely destroyed in the fire, with the damage bill estimated at $300,000.

burra house fire

Top Stories

    Light up your house this season

    Light up your house this season

    News Light up your property for a chance to take out Central Highlands' Christmas light competition.

    Healthify your festive season

    Healthify your festive season

    News Easy tips for a festive yet healthy Christmas break.

    Emerald to the NRL is a reality

    Emerald to the NRL is a reality

    News Local players make it to NRL level.

    Negative impact of spray

    Negative impact of spray

    News Cotton farmers are being urged to take caution.

    Local Partners