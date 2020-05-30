Menu
Police are investigating how a man received critical gunshot wounds at Collinsville this morning
Man with gunshot wound in critical condition

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@dailymercury.com.au
30th May 2020 10:43 AM
A MAN is in critical condition after receiving a gunshot wound early this morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police responded to reports of a man allegedly injured by a gunshot at Bowen Developmental Road in Collinsville about 12.45am.

The 29 year old man had injuries to his stomach and was transported to Collinsville Hospital, the spokeswoman said.

He has since been flown to Townsville Hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition, the spokeswoman said.

Another man is currently assisting police with their inquiries.

Mackay Daily Mercury

