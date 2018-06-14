Giant penis man ‘bedded A-listers’

Jonah Falcon claims both male and female Hollywood A-listers have sought him out for sex because of his giant member. Picture: Facebook

A MAN who claims to have the largest penis on the planet says his sexual conquests have included some of Hollywood's biggest celebrities.

American Jonah Falcon, 47, says numerous A-listers, including "Oscar nominees and Oscar winners", have sought him out for sex thanks to his 13.5 inch (34cm) member.

Mr Falcon, an actor, says while film directors are too intimidated by stories about his "massive manhood" to cast him, the same tales have lured some of Hollywood's biggest stars to his bedroom.

"It's handicapped my acting because people won't hire me," he said. "It sucks. It relegates me into doing smaller parts. Maybe in the UK or Germany it might help my acting career, but here in Hollywood it's a negative."

Jonah Falcon once sparked a security scare at San Francisco International Airport after staff became suspicious of the bulge in his pants. Picture: John Chapple/REX/Shutterstock

Speaking to The Sun about the stars he has bedded, Mr Falcon, who is openly bisexual, claimed he had "slept with celebrities including Oscar nominees and Oscar winners".

He refused to reveal their identities but did confirm the world's most feted actor was not among them.

"It wasn't Meryl Streep," he said.

Mr Falcon made headlines in December when he became embroiled in an ugly feud with arch rival Roberto Cabrera, who also claims to have the world's largest phallus.

Mr Cabrera, who says he measures in at just under 19 inches (48cm), recently won a court battle to be officially recognised as disabled.

He successfully argued his mammoth penis made it too difficult to walk - let alone work - and now receives a government pension.

But Mr Falcon has dismissed the 55-year-old Mexican national as a fraud, accusing him of cheating by using weights "constantly" to stretch his foreskin.

"His penis isn't 19 inches," he said at the time. "Doctors have acknowledged this and said he could have a normal sex life if he is essentially circumcised."

Doctors who have examined Mr Cabrera both physically and psychologically have noted his lifelong "obsession" with his penis and said he had admitted using weights to stretch his genitalia since he was a teenager.

According Dr Jesus David Salazar Gonzalez, Mr Cabrera achieved this by strapping the weights to his penis and holding them in place with bands of elasticated material.

Mr Falcon said he was confident his penis was genuinely bigger than Mr Cabrera's.

"When I'm fully erect, I'm 13 and a half inches with a seven and a half to eight inch diameter," he said. "It's thicker than my wrist."

The actor first came to the public's attention in 2012, when his penis sparked a security scare at San Francisco International Airport.

He was taken aside and frisked after staff became suspicious of the bulge in his trousers.

"TSA (Transportation Security Agents) didn't know what to make of the massive bulge on my thigh - even after I went through that body scanner that shows you naked," he tweeted at the time.

He later told CBS SF: "They asked me if that's a growth - and I said, 'No, that's my d**k'. I think they were more embarrassed than I was."

Jonah Falcon claims to have the world's largest penis. Picture: Facebook