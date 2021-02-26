Man, woman charged over alleged shopping centre carjacking

Police have arrested a man and woman over the alleged carjacking of a female shopper at Mount Pleasant Centre in Mackay on Wednesday. Picture: Zizi Averill

A South Mackay man has been charged over the alleged violent carjacking of a woman at Mount Pleasant Centre on Wednesday.

The man, 25, was arrested in Beaconsfield on Thursday along with an Andergrove woman, 25, who police allege was his associate.

Police arrested the pair more than 24 hours after a woman was allegedly threatened at knifepoint in the shopping centre's underground car park about 10.30am Wednesday.

It will be alleged the man threatened a 34-year-old South Mackay woman sitting in her Toyota LandCruiser before he fled in the car.

The vehicle was tracked through several suburbs across Mackay's north and the Bruce Highway towards Seaforth, and was spotted overnight Wednesday in the Rockhampton area.

The man was today charged with three counts of evasion and one count each of armed robbery, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and driving unlicensed.

He is scheduled to appear in Mackay Magistrates Court on Friday.

The Andergrove woman was charged with unlawful use and stealing. She is scheduled to appear in the same court on March 16.