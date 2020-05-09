Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are looking for Ricardo Barbaro following the violent death of Ellie Price, who was found in her South Melbourne home five days ago.
Police are looking for Ricardo Barbaro following the violent death of Ellie Price, who was found in her South Melbourne home five days ago.
Crime

Murder suspect remains on the run

9th May 2020 7:14 AM

A manhunt for a mafia-linked murder suspect continues after police found a Mercedes belonging to a woman found dead in her Melbourne home.

Police are searching for Ricardo "Rick" Barbaro following the discovery of the body of his on again-off again partner Ellie Price in her South Melbourne townhouse on Monday.

Ms Price's car was found on Thursday night at Diggers Rest, northwest of Melbourne, and it will undergo forensic testing.

Police say Ms Price likely suffered a "violent" assault on April 28 or 29 and may have been dead for up to five days before being found.

The hunt for 33-year-old Barbaro continues, with detectives from the homicide squad, fugitive taskforce and other police units searching for him.

Anyone who sees Barbaro should not approach him but call triple zero or Crime Stoppers.

Police believe Barbaro could be travelling in his white 2009 Toyota Hiace van, with registration 1OZ 8PC.

He is described as 185cm tall with a solid build, black hair and olive complexion.

Detectives are calling for Barbaro to come forward and make contact with police, and warn that anyone harbouring or helping him could face criminal prosecution.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. 

Originally published as Manhunt for Vic murder suspect continues

crime domestic violence ellie price murder ricardo barbaro violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mine held blast exercise two years before explosion

        premium_icon Mine held blast exercise two years before explosion

        Health A report on the exercise has been uncovered, showing eerie similarities with the actual incident.

        Pubs and cafes reopen doors to dine-in customers

        premium_icon Pubs and cafes reopen doors to dine-in customers

        News People across ‘outback’ Queensland can also travel up to 500km in a new set of...

        Prisoner’s plot to get drugs behind bars

        premium_icon Prisoner’s plot to get drugs behind bars

        News A man who attempted to smuggle drugs into prison has been warned to kick his...

        Fundraiser for injured Grosvenor Mine workers smashes target

        premium_icon Fundraiser for injured Grosvenor Mine workers smashes target

        Information Grosvenor Mine workers fundraiser reaches $80,000 in hours after mine explosion...