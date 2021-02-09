‘Maniac’ unlicensed teen leads police on 165km/h pursuit

A 19-year-old Caboolture man has been sentenced after leading police on a high speed chase through multiple suburbs north of Brisbane while unlicensed.

Jayden Scott Neil Moody, 19, pleaded guilty to more than 10 charges in Redcliffe Magistrates Court on February 8, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and evading police.

Magistrate Cornack said Moody had been "driving like a maniac" and it was only by luck he had not injured or killed another motorist or pedestrian.

Jayden Scott Neil Moody has been sentenced in relation to dangerous operation and evade police offences. Photo: Facebook

Court documents showed that on March 21, at about 12.50am, Moody was spotted driving a red Holden Commodore VX sedan at Narangba at high speeds.

PolAir followed the car and recorded it travelling at 165km/h in a 70km/h zone through Deception Bay.

The car continued onto Anzac Ave and was recorded at 140km/h, in the 70km/h zone.

It narrowly missed another motorist attempting to merge - the rear left tyre blew and started to disintegrate.

Moody continued to evade police and drive at high speeds.

PolAir tracked the car through Rothwell and Newport where it was again recorded at more than double the speed limit.

The car was spotted driving on the wrong side of the road causing oncoming traffic to take evasive action.

Moody eventually stopped the car at Scarborough and fled on foot.

He was arrested by police a short time later.

The court heard that at the time of the offence Moody's licence had been suspended due to driving at more than 40km/h over the speed limit and accumulating a high number of demerit points.

Moody was also charged with driving a car with false registration plates.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant David Pollock told the court the sentence needed to reflect the community's need for denunciation of this type of offending and that grave consequences can occur.

Duty Lawyer Kerala Drew said Moody had left school at Year 10 and had been working as a mechanic until recently.

She told the court that at the time of the offending Moody was not in a good place as his parents had just separated.

The court heard Moody had been hanging out with the wrong people and that when he heard the sirens he "panicked".

Moody also pleaded guilty to a fuel drive-off, multiple failure to appears, a breach of bail and wilful damage.

In sentencing Magistrate Cornack remarked that Moody already had a SPER debt in excess of $10,000.

"Our community is outraged by young men who drive as hoons in a way that puts innocent lives at risk," Magistrate Cornack said.

She the courts were often criticised for being too lenient on people facing these types of charges.

She said if Moody was older she would have ordered him to serve 50 days in prison for the evasion offence.

Instead she sentenced Moody to 12 months for the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle but granted immediate parole.

Moody was fined $7000 for the evasion offence and disqualified from driving for two years.

He was also ordered to pay $58032 in restitution for the wilful damage offence and $32.92 for the fuel drive off - increasing his SPER debt to more than $20,000.

