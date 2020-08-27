Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A drug relapse was blamed for the man’s uncharacteristic behaviour, which saw him make over 20 purchases on a stolen bank card.
A drug relapse was blamed for the man’s uncharacteristic behaviour, which saw him make over 20 purchases on a stolen bank card.
Crime

Man’s $680 sex toy splurge with stolen card

Bianca Hrovat
by and Bianca Hrovat
27th Aug 2020 3:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Zillmere man was "extremely embarrassed" to have racked up hundreds of dollars on a stolen debit card buying sex toys, the Sandgate Magistrates Court heard today.

Bruce Edward Walters, 46, pleaded guilty to taking the Commonwealth Bank debit card of Hazel Bates and using it to make more than 20 purchases totalling $686.35 between July 14 and 19.

Ms Bates reported the card was missing on July 20 and nominated Walters as the key suspect in the matter.

CCTV footage showed Walters using the stolen card at Best and Less in Taigum and Totally Adult in Aspley.

Police conducted a search at Walters' home, where they located a number of new sex toys by his bed.

Walters told police "he'd bought them years ago" and "did not remember what day he was at Totally Adult".

The court heard Walters had recently resumed taking ice, and blamed the drug use for his poor decision making.

 

 

Police found a number of new sex toys by the bed of Bruce Edward Walters, who pleaded guilty to purchasing them with a stolen bank card.
Police found a number of new sex toys by the bed of Bruce Edward Walters, who pleaded guilty to purchasing them with a stolen bank card.

 

 

"He didn't want his mother to hear about or know about what he's charged with," said lawyer for the defence Stephanie Tsimos.

Walters was sentenced to a nine month good behaviour bond, fined $600 and ordered to pay the stolen money back to the Commonwealth Bank.

No conviction was recorded.

Originally published as Man's $680 sex toy splurge with stolen card

bruce edward walters crime theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BHP defers decision on high-risk workers after new cases

        Premium Content BHP defers decision on high-risk workers after new cases

        Health It has been almost five months since the workers were ordered off Queensland sites.

        Two new cases, 7000 prisoners in lockdown

        Premium Content Two new cases, 7000 prisoners in lockdown

        News There are two new cases of coronavirus in Queensland

        Adani launches legal proceedings against anti-coal activist

        Premium Content Adani launches legal proceedings against anti-coal activist

        News Adani says the legal action against the activist was to protect their right to...

        Recovery plan: 15 projects to transform region post-COVID

        Premium Content Recovery plan: 15 projects to transform region post-COVID

        Council News GW3 launches bold plan to ‘fight for our fair share’.