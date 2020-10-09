Man’s attempt to flush drug stash unravelled by cops

A Gatton man has attempted to flush his drug stash down the toilet before police searched his home (File Image).

WHEN police turned up at a Gatton home, they saw a man move from the loungeroom to the bathroom.

Executing a search warrant at 2.50pm, police found a quantity of cannabis in the toilet that had not yet been flushed.

Mark Anthony Lane was home with two friends and admitted to police he had cannabis in his possession.

Further searches of the bathroom revealed a plastic container containing about seven grams of cannabis, along with a plastic bong, which had cannabis loaded into the cone piece.

The Gatton Magistrates Court heard that Lane, 62, was unemployed and on sickness benefits.

Duty Lawyer James Ryan told the court his client suffered an aneurysm several years ago and smoked cannabis instead of taking prescription medicine.

"He was a carer for thirteen and a half years, and has worked as a carer through the NDIS," Mr Ryan said.

Lane pleaded guilty to two charges - possessing utensils or pipe for use, and possessing a dangerous drug.

On September 28, Magistrate Howard Osborne imposed one penalty for the two charges.

Lane was convicted and fined $300, which was referred to SPER.