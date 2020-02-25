Menu
A man seen spray-painting graffiti onto a Byron Bay road.
Man’s bizarre behaviour in middle of road

by Kyle Wisniewski
25th Feb 2020 7:08 AM
A BYRON Bay graffiti artist wearing an unusual disguise caught the eye of onlookers and the police last week.

Local residents notified police after spotting the man allegedly obstructing traffic and spray-painting the roadway near a Byron Bay roundabout.

Officers arrested a 43-year-old man after they stopped him on Tallows Beach Road.

Police will also allege the man stood naked while getting changed outside a café on Bay Lane.

The man was taken to Byron Bay Police Station and charged with intentionally marking premises without prescribed consent, behaving in an offensive manner in or near a public place or school, and being a pedestrian that is obstructing drivers' or other pedestrians' path.

The man has been granted conditional bail and will appear at Byron Bay Local Court on Monday March 2.

