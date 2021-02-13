Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A crime scene has been set up following the discovery of a body on Casuarina Beach.
A crime scene has been set up following the discovery of a body on Casuarina Beach.
News

Man’s body discovered at beach

by Erin Lyons
13th Feb 2021 11:19 AM

A popular beach in Darwin was closed to the public for several hours after a man's body was found.

A man walking his dog made the grim discovery about 7am at Casuarina Beach, near Darwin Surf Life Saving Club, before alerting authorities.

The man is yet to be identified but has been described as Aboriginal and in his mid to late 30s.

A dog walker found the body. Picture: Glenn Campbell
A dog walker found the body. Picture: Glenn Campbell

Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Sonia Kennon said it was not yet known how long the man's body had been there.

A crime scene has been set up.

There's no indication of how the man died but it is not believed to be suspicious.

"We are continuing to call for witnesses to come forward," Senior Sergeant Kennon said.

The beach reopened to the public just before 3pm.

Originally published as Man's body discovered at beach

More Stories

death investigation editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Eurimbula National Park in QLD’s top five camping destinations

        Premium Content Eurimbula National Park in QLD’s top five camping...

        News “Eurimbula National Park is great for any kind of camping getaway.”

        Council chooses Chinese poles over Boyne Smelters produced

        Premium Content Council chooses Chinese poles over Boyne Smelters produced

        News Council tells business owner it is “too hard” to change the contract to use...

        Two metre Python catches a ride to CQ Maccas store

        Premium Content Two metre Python catches a ride to CQ Maccas store

        Pets & Animals The 12-year-old family pet was rescued at the Central Queensland restaurant.

        Southwest speedster can’t explain why he evaded cops 3 times

        Premium Content Southwest speedster can’t explain why he evaded cops 3 times

        News A sober man who crashed his truck and evaded police at dangerously high speeds...