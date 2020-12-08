Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Man’s desire for post-lockdown relief proves costly

Jacobbe Mcbride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
8th Dec 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:08 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN who took the punt to drive while intoxicated, looking for some post-lockdown relief, faced court on Monday.

Rodney Colin Hill, 57, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to drink-driving.

READ MORE: Father's heartbreak over driving suspension

READ MORE: Mother sobbed after .278 drink-driving punishment

The court heard that on October 17 at 5.15pm, police flagged down Hill on Roe St, Miriam Vale, for a random breath test.

Officers detected the smell of liquor and observed Hill's glassy eyes.

Hill, a rigger, returned a positive reading of 0.078.

READ MORE: Man stole scooter from hospital patient

READ MORE: Adelaide border opening to be decided today

Duty lawyer Bianca Wieland said Hill drove to Miriam Vale to visit a friend as soon as he was allowed to following the relaxation of COVID-19 safety restrictions.

"He didn't think he was over the limit, he felt tired but not intoxicated at all," Ms Wieland said.

"My client is remorseful for his actions."

Magistrate Bevan Manthey fined Hill $700 and disqualified him from driving for one month.

More Stories

crime gladstonecourt gladstone court gladstonecourt drink driving gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Supplier breaks drilling record at Saraji mine

        Premium Content Supplier breaks drilling record at Saraji mine

        Business The previous record of 41,500dm at BMA Saraji has been cracked.

        Call for NAIF overhaul after damning report

        Premium Content Call for NAIF overhaul after damning report

        News The Federal Government has been challenged to step up and act on recommendations to...

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: A simple message could save lives

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: A simple message could save lives

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Young Rockets fire on their home floor

        Premium Content Young Rockets fire on their home floor

        Basketball GALLERIES: More than 40 games played as U16, U18 boys and girls teams do battle in...