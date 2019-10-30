Menu
Login
A man was fined for parking in the driveway of this home.
A man was fined for parking in the driveway of this home.
Offbeat

Fury over ‘ridiculous’ big ute in driveway fine

by Phoebe Loomes
30th Oct 2019 9:00 PM

A woman has lashed out after her brother copped a "ridiculous" parking fine for stopping in his cousin's driveway to do a school drop-off.

The woman told news.com.au her brother's car was in their cousin's driveway in the Perth suburb of Byford for five to 10 minutes before copping the fine last Wednesday.

The woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, vented about the fine on social media, saying it was unfair. She said driveways in the Byford area were "too small", and her brother had tried to keep his car off the footpath. Despite the big ute struggling to fit in the driveway, pedestrians were still able to pass the vehicle, the woman added.

She said the ranger could have knocked on the door and asked her brother to move the car, but within minutes of him parking there, he was issued a $60 fine.

The woman shared a photo of the ute on social media, with the rear of the vehicle partially encroaching on the footpath.

She said she thought the fine was "a bit ridiculous", saying her brother had left ample room for pedestrians to move around the ute.

A man was fined for parking in the driveway of this home.
A man was fined for parking in the driveway of this home.

"This really grinds my gears. Driveways in Byford are too small for four wheel drives," she wrote in a Facebook post on Monday.

"He tried his best to be out of the way, all street parking was taken. You can still get around the car.

"If they don't want people parking on footpaths they should allow for more street parking.

"Byford is full of big cars, maybe they should start accommodating them!

"I understand why you can't park on footpaths, but there was plenty of room to get even a wheelchair around the car."

She said the family had complained to their local council, who had committed to bring up the issue at a council meeting.

News.com.au contacted the Shire of Serpentine Jarrahdale for comment.

council fine motoring

Top Stories

    Find your nugget of gold at the region’s newest fossicking area

    Find your nugget of gold at the region’s newest fossicking...

    News Gold rush hits Central Queensland with another fossicking area opening near Clermont.

    Approaching life with positivity

    Approaching life with positivity

    News Emerald local Miranda Gesling makes an effort to get the most out of life...

    Electric vehicles delivering Queensland’s holiday mail

    Electric vehicles delivering Queensland’s holiday mail

    News Australia Post is adding nearly two hundred new electric vehicles to its Queensland...

    Athletes up against the best in Queensland

    Athletes up against the best in Queensland

    News Grace McKay and Toby Crumblin travelled to Cairns for the state championships.