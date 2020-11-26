Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
NCA NewsWire
NCA NewsWire
Crime

Man’s hilarious panic move when sprung

by Kathryn Bermingham
26th Nov 2020 6:03 PM

A man allegedly caught snooping around a building site is accused of trying to pretend he was a statue when police arrived at the scene.

Patrols were called to the site at South Plympton, south of the Adelaide CBD, just before 3.30am Thursday morning, after a security company reported a person walking around inside with a torch.

When officers arrived, they cordoned off the area and called in a police dog patrol.

"PD Judge and his handler searched the site, locating a man inside one of the apartments pretending to be a statue," SA Police said.

The man, a 29-year-old from Seaton, was arrested and charged with being unlawfully on premises.

Checks revealed he had an outstanding court warrant, and he was refused police bail.

He fronted the Adelaide Magistrates Court later on Thursday morning, and was again refused release.

The man will remain behind bars until his next court appearance in December.

Originally published as Man's hilarious panic move when sprung

More Stories

arrest crime offbeat

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Above and beyond’: CQ man recognised in global awards

        Premium Content ‘Above and beyond’: CQ man recognised in global awards

        Rural “Not only do we work hard in a remote location and give back to the community, but we focus on soil health and farmer profitability, which is the aim of the game.”

        Alleged high range drink driver busted near CQ maccas

        Premium Content Alleged high range drink driver busted near CQ maccas

        News The 28-year-old Central Queensland driver will face court next month.

        Parents’ wake up call as obesity and sunburn risks rise

        Premium Content Parents’ wake up call as obesity and sunburn risks rise

        Health REPORT CARD: Mackay, Isaac and Whitsunday’s youth recording worrying obesity and...

        New equipment provides quicker care for regional patients

        Premium Content New equipment provides quicker care for regional patients

        Health Moranbah, Clermont and Theodore are among the Central Queensland sites to receive...