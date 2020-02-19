Menu
Man’s ‘leg ripped off’ in workplace accident

19th Feb 2020 8:53 AM | Updated: 9:44 AM

 

A 35-year-old man has reportedly lost his leg in a workplace accident at a factory in Sydney's Macarthur region.

Ambulance crews were called to the Inghams Poultry Processing Plant on Ralfe Street, Tahmoor, at around 8am on Wednesday.

Paramedics worked frantically to free the man, who was trapped in a machine.

He was treated at the scene before being flown to hospital in a serious condition.

 

The man has been flown to hospital in a serious condition. Picture: 7 News Source:Channel 7
Multiple crews attended the scene, as well as a specialist team and rescue helicopter.

Three crews are currently at the scene, with another three and a rescue helicopter on their way.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman told 7 News that initial reports suggested the man had had his "leg ripped off".

accident editors picks leg wokrplace accident

