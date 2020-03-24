Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The video shows a dog being walked with a lead attached to a drone.
The video shows a dog being walked with a lead attached to a drone.
Pets & Animals

Man’s quarantine fix for best friend

24th Mar 2020 8:48 AM

A man believed to be in quarantine on the Mediterranean island of Cyprus has come up with a novel way of preventing his beloved pet being cooped up.

Vakis Demetriou posted a video to his Instagram account last week showing him using a remote controlled drone to walk his dog Oliver while he watches from his "locked down" balcony.


Oliver doesn't cover much ground in the 20-second video and it's unlikely Mr Demetriou is actually recommending other people use a similar method to walk their dogs.

It probably wouldn't work if you were to try it with a proper-sized dog as the consumer-grade remote controlled drones wouldn't be strong enough to stop them running off.

coronaviruspromo

He ends the video advising people "stay home to be safe but don't forget your dog's happiness".

Cyprus effectively went in to lockdown on Sunday March 15 after President Nicos Anastasiades announced the island was facing a state of emergency.

Similar measures have now been announced in Australia and come into effect at noon on Monday.

The new restrictions close non-essential businesses like pubs and restaurants, where the main purpose of the business is for people to congregate and socialise.

Originally published as Man's quarantine fix for best friend

More Stories

coronavirus dog walking drone lockdown quarantine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Emerald support services predict rise in homelessness

        premium_icon Emerald support services predict rise in homelessness

        News The already-homeless, small business owners, and casual employees are most at risk of collapse.

        • 24th Mar 2020 9:00 AM
        How to ensure your small business survives coronavirus

        premium_icon How to ensure your small business survives coronavirus

        Business Here are five key things to ask and act upon

        Mackay churches close, go digital as shutdown enforced

        premium_icon Mackay churches close, go digital as shutdown enforced

        News Some churches have closed completely, others are limiting services while some are...

        Talented rodeo snapper hangs up his camera after 30 years

        premium_icon Talented rodeo snapper hangs up his camera after 30 years

        News ‘When I turned 80, I thought how long are you supposed to go? You have to quit...