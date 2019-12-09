Menu
Anna (Kristen Bell) and Olaf (Josh Gad) in a scene from Frozen II.
Crime

Man’s sex act with Olaf from Frozen

by Rachel O’Brien and Paula Froelich
9th Dec 2019 5:11 AM

A Florida man got hot and heavy with a Frozen toy, cops said.

Cody Christopher Meader allegedly had his way with the stuffed snowman Olaf, from the popular Disney film, ejaculating on the doll and sticking it back on the shelf at a Target in St. Petersburg.

When he was done, Meader apparently moved on to a large stuffed unicorn and began dry humping it, police said, according to The Smoking Gun.

 

Cody Christopher Meader was charged with criminal mischief.
Meader, 20, of St. Petersburg, was charged Friday with criminal mischief in the October 22 incident in the Target, according to a police report.

He remains free on $US150 bond.

Meader admitted to doing "stupid stuff" and that he had "nutted" on the Olaf stuffed animal, police said.

The toys were "removed from the store floor," according to cops.

"The merchandise could not be re-sold and [was] destroyed due to circumstances."

This article originally appeared on NY Post and was reproduced with permission

