Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Neighbour dispute allegedly behind man's sudden death

by Shiloh Payne, Elise Williams
18th Nov 2020 9:02 AM | Updated: 9:07 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A man has suddenly died outside a Gold Coast house on Wednesday morning, sparking a police investigation.

Police are investigating after members of the public found a middle-aged man collapsed outside a house in Whiting Street, Labrador at 5.40am.

Whiting Street, Labrador, where a man collapsed and died.
Whiting Street, Labrador, where a man collapsed and died.

Police say a neighbourhood dispute is believed to be behind the man's death.

They will provide further details at a media conference later this morning.

Police at the scene of a man's death on a suburban street in Labrador. Picture: 9 News
Police at the scene of a man's death on a suburban street in Labrador. Picture: 9 News

 

Police initially responded to the incident after receiving reports of an assault.

Paramedics made resuscitation attempts at the scene, however the man could not be saved.

 

A 48-year-old man is assisting police with inquiries as investigations continue.

 

Police at the scene of a man's death on a suburban street in Labrador. Picture: 9 News
Police at the scene of a man's death on a suburban street in Labrador. Picture: 9 News

 

Whiting Street, Labrador, where a man collapsed and died.
Whiting Street, Labrador, where a man collapsed and died.

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Man's sudden death sparks police investigation

More Stories

death editors picks gold coast neighbourhood dispute

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman, 22, puts fishing shirt down her pants, neglects to pay

        Premium Content Woman, 22, puts fishing shirt down her pants, neglects to...

        Crime A 22-year-old was part of a group of people who smuggled a number of shirts out of the Central Queensland store.

        Woman drug drove after a ‘moving’ party for her sister

        Premium Content Woman drug drove after a ‘moving’ party for her sister

        Crime ‘I’m aware of my actions, the stupidity of it and the consequences that follow’

        CQ mining engineer loses his ‘prided’ mullet to raise funds

        Premium Content CQ mining engineer loses his ‘prided’ mullet to raise funds

        News He has raised more than $18,000 for Cancer Council.

        New ‘bold and exciting’ strategy to boost CQ tourism

        Premium Content New ‘bold and exciting’ strategy to boost CQ tourism

        News “It’s going to turbo charge our efforts to elevate the region’s reputation as a...