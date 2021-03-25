Man’s vile threats to Mr Percival’s after arson, shooting

A young Logan man in the grips of a cannabis and alcohol addiction has been sentenced for bizarre online threats he made to popular Brisbane bar Mr Percival's in the wake of that business being set alight and shot at by unknown assailants.

Eagleby man Brendon John Hawley, 22, pleaded guilty in Beenleigh Magistrates Court on Wednesday to six charges, which included using a carriage service to menace, harass or cause offence; possessing cannabis, a bong and grinder, failing to appear for court; and contravening probation and community service orders.

A charge of assault occasioning bodily harm, allegedly committed by Hawley against a female at Eagleby on April 17, 2019, was committed to the District Court at a date yet to be set.

The most serious offence before the court on Wednesday, using the carriage service to menace, occurred on January 8 last year.

The court heard staff of Mr Percival's, which had suffered a firebombing in December 2019 before shots were fired through a window in early January, contacted police about 11am to report a threatening post made on their business Facebook by Hawley.

"Pay your debts, save yourself drama, w8r," the post, which was accompanied by an image of Bandidos outlaw motorcycle gang members, said.

Police prosecutor Zoe Melksham told the court Mr Percival's staff interpreted the message as "insinuating further attacks" on the venue.

Defence lawyer David Gilmore told the court his client's threat was "unbelievably pathetic".

He said his client at the time was an alcoholic and addicted to cannabis, which influenced the offending.

Mr Percival's at Howard Smith Wharves after the shooting on January 6, 2020. (AAP Image/Josh Woning)

No explanation was given as to why Hawley, who denied he was a member of the Bandidos, made the bizarre threat.

Hawley was sentenced to three months' imprisonment, suspended for a period of two years upon entering into a recognisance of $5000.

Hawley was also resentenced for the offences on which he was placed on 18 months' probation and ordered to perform 100 hours of community service.

Mr Percival's overwater bar at Howard Smith Wharves precinct. Supplied shots for Brisbane News cover story, Jan 23, 2018.

These previous offences included driving while disqualified by a court order, obstructing police, and a further instance of using a carriage service to menace, harass or cause offence.

On that previous occasion, his victim was a woman who was submitted to a vile stream of abuse via text message.

She was called a "dirty slut"; told she would be killed by Hawley's "special agents" who would be coming to her house; and threatened that her credit rating would be "destroyed".

Hawley was required to enter a second recognisance on the same terms by way of sentence for the previous offences.

He was granted bail on his own undertaking on the charge of assault occasioning bodily harm.

